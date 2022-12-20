Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,045 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

