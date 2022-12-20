Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 5.10% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 200,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:HTEC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

