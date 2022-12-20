Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 145 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

