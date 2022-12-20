Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,798 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

