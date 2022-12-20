CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 302 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

