CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $266.72.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

