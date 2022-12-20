CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

