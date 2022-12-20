General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

