CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

