CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

