Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

