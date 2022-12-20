Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paychex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

