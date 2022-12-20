Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

