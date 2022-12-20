Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

