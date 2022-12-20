CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 1,933 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

