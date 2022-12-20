CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

