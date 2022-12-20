CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

