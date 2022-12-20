CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 13,401 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Southern by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

