Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 955,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
