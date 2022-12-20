Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 673,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 159,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 267,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBI opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

