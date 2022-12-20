Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 23andMe by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 23andMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

Shares of ME opened at 2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.00 and its 200 day moving average is 3.05. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of 2.12 and a 12-month high of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately 766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

