Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.