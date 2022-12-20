Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaunos Therapeutics news, Director Robert W. Postma acquired 750,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaunos Therapeutics Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

