Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 353.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.