Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $41,000 in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.