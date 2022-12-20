Adirondack Trust Co. Buys Shares of 800 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 518,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 327,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,667. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

