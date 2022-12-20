Adirondack Trust Co. Has $47,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

