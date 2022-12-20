Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Eaton by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.