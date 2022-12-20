Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $54,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

