Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

