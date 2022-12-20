Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

