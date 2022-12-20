Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 449,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 189,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 31,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

