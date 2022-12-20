Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

