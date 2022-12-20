Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Crane worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Crane by 13.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crane by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 33.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crane by 20.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

