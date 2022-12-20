Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 377 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 47,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

