Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.