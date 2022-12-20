Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.70.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
