Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,937 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 298,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%.

