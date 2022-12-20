Good Life Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

