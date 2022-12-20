Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 106.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 26.9% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

