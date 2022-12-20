Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

