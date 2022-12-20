896 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.