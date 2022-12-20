iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

