Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

