Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $27.35 Million Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 184,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 261.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

