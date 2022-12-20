Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.27% of Equitable worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Equitable by 51.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

EQH stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

