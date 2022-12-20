Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $6,631,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 280,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

