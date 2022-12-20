Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.07 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,712 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.80% of Portland General Electric worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 147.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

