Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 723,115 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.50% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

