Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.49% of PDC Energy worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $632,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,736. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

