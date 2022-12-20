Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 36,878 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $30,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

